Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut by Analyst

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXAS stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

