Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $769,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock worth $112,807,614. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

