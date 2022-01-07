Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

NYSE OVV opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

