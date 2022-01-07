Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CASH opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

