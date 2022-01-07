Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.56 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

