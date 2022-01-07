Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.