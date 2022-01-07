Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Oncology Inc. is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYXS. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

