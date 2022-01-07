Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prysmian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Prysmian stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

