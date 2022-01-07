Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: Market Timing

