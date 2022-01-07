Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 46.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

