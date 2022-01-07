Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.23

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.07). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 53,728 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.05 million and a PE ratio of 51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.71.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

