ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,910,768 shares.The stock last traded at $142.44 and had previously closed at $142.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 are scheduled to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

