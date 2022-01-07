PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRO stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

