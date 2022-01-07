Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRVA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

PRVA opened at $26.02 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $49,615,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,609,753 shares of company stock valued at $127,564,093 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 498,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

