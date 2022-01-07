Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $151.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

