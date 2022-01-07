Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after buying an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,739,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $414,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

