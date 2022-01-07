Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $538,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.36. 16,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

