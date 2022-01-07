Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,952,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,347 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $946,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.