Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,309 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Netflix worth $814,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.19. 91,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $240.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

