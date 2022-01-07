Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $727.25 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $727,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

MKL traded up $11.93 on Friday, hitting $1,252.60. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,250.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,243.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.