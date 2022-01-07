Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.87 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.30 ($0.19). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 34,113 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.47. The stock has a market cap of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a €0.34 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Princess Private Equity news, insider Richard John Battey bought 2,000 shares of Princess Private Equity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($37,191.75).

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

