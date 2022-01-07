PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PSMT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PriceSmart stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

