PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.
PSMT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90.
In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
