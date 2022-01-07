PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $74.42. 4,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.86.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,134.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $808,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,072,280 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PriceSmart stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

