Presearch Market Cap Achieves $137.57 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $137.57 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00311874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

