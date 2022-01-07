PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $176.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

