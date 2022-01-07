Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of PW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 30.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 46.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

