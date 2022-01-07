Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $490,521.93 and approximately $11,204.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00005953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.95 or 0.07502504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.46 or 1.00278636 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007749 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars.

