PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Up 42.6% in December

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.