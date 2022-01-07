Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 641,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,052,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Separately, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

