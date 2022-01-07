Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,704 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 2.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,125,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.