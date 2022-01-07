Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Lessened by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $73,722,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pool by 67.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

POOL traded down $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.94. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

