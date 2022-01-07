Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.89) to GBX 1,450 ($19.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,594 ($21.48).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,200.50 ($16.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.35. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($25.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

