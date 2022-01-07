Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches Market Cap of $209.93 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $209.93 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

