POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of PNT opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,610,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

