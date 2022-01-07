PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $598.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $636.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

