PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 568 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in STERIS by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,839,000 after purchasing an additional 420,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $238.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.97. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

