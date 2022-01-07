PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

CP opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

