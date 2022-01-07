PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $238.46 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.