PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,150,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

