PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.