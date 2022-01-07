PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 209,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

DLR stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

