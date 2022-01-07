PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,478 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

