PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 245 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $407.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

