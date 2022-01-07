PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 73,739 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 322.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $60.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

