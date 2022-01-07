PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

The firm has a market cap of $865.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 527,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8,776.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

