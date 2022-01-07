PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
The firm has a market cap of $865.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 527,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8,776.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.