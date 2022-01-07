Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47% Liberty TripAdvisor -0.77% -0.29% -0.14%

79.5% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 2.90 $92.10 million $0.70 23.96 Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 0.29 -$238.00 million ($5.11) -0.46

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 12 0 2.86 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 108.48%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Playtika beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences & Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book and experience activities. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

