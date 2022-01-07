Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $91,705.14 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $91,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Gregory Maliassas sold 4,614 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $37,511.82.

On Friday, November 19th, Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 778,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

