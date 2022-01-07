Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 17,444 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 17,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $136,412.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 14,536 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $118,177.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58.

PLYA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 778,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

