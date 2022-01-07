Planning Directions Inc. Sells 358 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

IYC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. 2,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,290. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

