Planning Directions Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

